HB Wealth Management LLC Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,316 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Core operating performance beat expectations — Chubb reported core operating income/EPS and revenue above Street forecasts, with consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%, P&C net premiums up, and a P&C combined ratio of ~84.0%, underscoring underwriting strength. Read More.

Core operating performance beat expectations — Chubb reported core operating income/EPS and revenue above Street forecasts, with consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%, P&C net premiums up, and a P&C combined ratio of ~84.0%, underscoring underwriting strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting and investment income strength — Analysts and reports highlight higher P&C underwriting profit, life income growth and improved combined ratio contributing to the beat, supporting Chubb’s core profitability trajectory. Read More.

Underwriting and investment income strength — Analysts and reports highlight higher P&C underwriting profit, life income growth and improved combined ratio contributing to the beat, supporting Chubb’s core profitability trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage support and raised targets — Several firms raised price targets or reiterated positive views (Barclays raised its PT to $375; Citizens JMP raised its PT to $365), suggesting some analysts see meaningful upside from current levels. Read More.

Brokerage support and raised targets — Several firms raised price targets or reiterated positive views (Barclays raised its PT to $375; Citizens JMP raised its PT to $365), suggesting some analysts see meaningful upside from current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — Management commentary is in the Q1 call transcript for investors to assess guidance, reserve trends and pricing commentary. (Review management tone for signs of property market stress.) Read More.

Earnings call transcript available — Management commentary is in the Q1 call transcript for investors to assess guidance, reserve trends and pricing commentary. (Review management tone for signs of property market stress.) Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views — Some outlets/models (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.) see multi‑quarter upside while others keep neutral stances; watch for divergence between quantitative models and sell‑side price targets. Read More.

Mixed analyst views — Some outlets/models (e.g., 24/7 Wall St.) see multi‑quarter upside while others keep neutral stances; watch for divergence between quantitative models and sell‑side price targets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating with a lower $315 PT — an anchor for near‑term sentiment and a reminder that some analysts remain cautious on upside from current levels. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating with a lower $315 PT — an anchor for near‑term sentiment and a reminder that some analysts remain cautious on upside from current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction driven by signs of a softening property insurance market — CNBC reports investors are focused less on the beat and more on increasing competition and declining rates in property insurance, which could pressure P&C pricing and future margins. Read More.

Market reaction driven by signs of a softening property insurance market — CNBC reports investors are focused less on the beat and more on increasing competition and declining rates in property insurance, which could pressure P&C pricing and future margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS affected by realized losses — Some coverage notes a GAAP EPS miss or pressure from higher realized losses, creating earnings-quality concerns despite strong core operating results. That contributed to the stock pullback. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:CB opened at $325.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.37. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $347.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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