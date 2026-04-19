HCR Wealth Advisors Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 919.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,748 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors' holdings in Netflix were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Trading Down 9.7%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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