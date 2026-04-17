Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,953 shares of the software company's stock worth $74,881,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,374 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the software company's stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More.

Adobe launched the Firefly AI Assistant — a conversational, agentic tool that executes multi-step creative workflows across Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator; integration with Anthropic’s Claude broadens model access and helped lift sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More.

Feature coverage shows Firefly Assistant can perform complex design tasks from text prompts, reinforcing the product differentiation that investors view as driving adoption and upsells in Creative Cloud. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More.

Adobe-reported data: AI-driven traffic to US retail sites is converting materially better than paid search/email (March: +42% vs non-AI), supporting the revenue potential of Adobe Experience Cloud’s AI features. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More.

Market commentary and social/trader chatter emphasize a rebound in software stocks and debate whether AI is accretive rather than disruptive; some funds are adding positions — this mixed but constructive sentiment is helping the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More.

Adobe issued an emergency patch for a PDF zero‑day that had been exploited; the quick fix reduces operational/security risk but highlights cyber risk exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More.

Competition risk: Anthropic is developing an AI design tool tied to Opus 4.7 that could challenge parts of Adobe and Figma’s market, prompting investor caution about long-term share of creative workflows. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity shows recent sales by senior executives (reported in market-data summaries), which some investors read as a modest negative signal even though overall institutional positioning remains mixed. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $343.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.91 and a 200-day moving average of $304.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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