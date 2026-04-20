Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,800 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Sanmina accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Sanmina worth $50,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Sanmina by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,127 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,795 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $174.09 on Monday. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,604,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,206.80. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANM. Argus raised their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here