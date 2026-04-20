Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $14.46 Million Position in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,900 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Millicom International Cellular worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 736.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $43.00 to $51.20 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $81.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Millicom International Cellular's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular's payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

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