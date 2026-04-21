Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 16,439 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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