HS Management Partners LLC Sells 488,550 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,725 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 488,550 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 2.2% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. This represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,341. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2%

PYPL stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here