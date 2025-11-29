HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.'s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 101.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts: Sign Up

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%.The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from HSBC's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC's payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HSBC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HSBC wasn't on the list.

While HSBC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here