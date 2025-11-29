IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.8% of Tsai Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company's stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087 shares of the company's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $753.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $666.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

