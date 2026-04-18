Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,535 shares of the life sciences company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Illumina worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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