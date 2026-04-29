Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 838.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.0%

NFLX stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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