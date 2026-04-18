Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,378 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Intuitive Machines worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 627.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,048,106 shares of the company's stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 904,065 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 87.2% during the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 256,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,090,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 717,256 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 914,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.45.

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Intuitive Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sector rally and NASA momentum lift demand for space names—coverage highlights Rocket Lab and other space stocks catching a bid after new NASA work and technology rollouts, which has helped push interest into LUNR alongside peers. Rocket Lab Surges 9%, Intuitive Machines Jumps 6%

Sector rally and NASA momentum lift demand for space names—coverage highlights Rocket Lab and other space stocks catching a bid after new NASA work and technology rollouts, which has helped push interest into LUNR alongside peers. Positive Sentiment: Positive retail/media tone — a bullish segment on YouTube names Intuitive Machines as a play on the growing “space race” narrative and potential tailwinds if a SpaceX IPO re‑energizes sector flows. This can amplify short-term retail buying. The Big 3: LUNR, PL, XPO

Positive retail/media tone — a bullish segment on YouTube names Intuitive Machines as a play on the growing “space race” narrative and potential tailwinds if a SpaceX IPO re‑energizes sector flows. This can amplify short-term retail buying. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and raised targets — several firms have reiterated buy/hold ratings and a few raised price targets recently, providing fundamental cover for higher prices and giving investors benchmarks to watch. MarketBeat LUNR Coverage

Analyst support and raised targets — several firms have reiterated buy/hold ratings and a few raised price targets recently, providing fundamental cover for higher prices and giving investors benchmarks to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results — LUNR beat EPS estimates modestly but missed revenue expectations, a mixed print that keeps fundamentals under review while sentiment-driven flows dominate near term. Earnings Coverage

Mixed quarterly results — LUNR beat EPS estimates modestly but missed revenue expectations, a mixed print that keeps fundamentals under review while sentiment-driven flows dominate near term. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (~72%) with some small new/expanded positions reported—watch any large fund filings for conviction shifts that could move shares. MarketBeat Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership remains high (~72%) with some small new/expanded positions reported—watch any large fund filings for conviction shifts that could move shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, SVP) were filed this week — significant share amounts were sold at ~ $23.61 per share. Management says sales were to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which reduces the red flag, but multiple concurrent sales can still pressure sentiment. Insider Selling Report

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 283,818 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,330,102.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $65,631,743.04. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $75,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,299.68. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 762,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.75% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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