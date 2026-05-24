Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 377,839 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 8,521.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,273 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 377,839 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $74,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Honeywell International Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HON stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day moving average of $216.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.83.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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