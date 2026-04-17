JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,142 shares of the company's stock after selling 412,325 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 2.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in NU were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,958,842 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,421 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NU by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,488 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. UBS Group raised shares of NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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