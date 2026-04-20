Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 721.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Marathon Petroleum to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.50.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1%

MPC stock opened at $213.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.06. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $255.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Key Stories Impacting Marathon Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,054.50. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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