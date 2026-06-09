JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,440 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 20,667 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals.

JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years.

JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets.

The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive.

JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive. Neutral Sentiment: News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst.

News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion.

Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related commentary around Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan has also added noise, with critics pushing back on the bank’s stance toward digital-asset firms and stablecoin rewards.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE JPM opened at $311.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $833.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $304.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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