Juno Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Juno Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after buying an additional 167,707 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7%

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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