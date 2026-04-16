KBC Group NV Buys 421,427 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213,772 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 421,427 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.6% of KBC Group NV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $262,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Trust Co purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 1,269,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $103,728,000 after purchasing an additional 196,072 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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