KBC Group NV Buys 90,724 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,802 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of eBay worth $62,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,970,113.12. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 108,280 shares of company stock worth $10,111,844 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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