KBC Group NV Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at $2,441,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWV. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CRWV opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.70. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.82.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $23,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,266,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,864,626.94. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $24,168,860.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 281,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,495,733.20. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,042,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,584,763.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here