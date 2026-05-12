Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Takes $1.13 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,679 shares of company stock worth $40,272,963. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Autonomous Res lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE GS opened at $945.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.50 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $871.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $873.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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