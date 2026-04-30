Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,336 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $643.30 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $448.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $697.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $680.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 223 shares in the company, valued at $99,908.46. This trade represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 24,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $10,000,033.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $152,779,151.07. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 91,355 shares of company stock worth $37,544,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat, strong cash generation and aggressive guidance — Seagate beat EPS and revenue estimates, generated near $1B FCF and raised Q4 EPS and revenue guidance well above consensus, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. BusinessWire: Q3 Results

Quarterly beat, strong cash generation and aggressive guidance — Seagate beat EPS and revenue estimates, generated near $1B FCF and raised Q4 EPS and revenue guidance well above consensus, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Market interpretation: AI demand story — Reuters and other outlets highlight Seagate’s commentary that hyperscaler and AI workloads are sustaining strong demand for mass‑capacity storage, reinforcing the re‑rating. Reuters: Upbeat forecast fuels confidence

Market interpretation: AI demand story — Reuters and other outlets highlight Seagate’s commentary that hyperscaler and AI workloads are sustaining strong demand for mass‑capacity storage, reinforcing the re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street price‑target upgrades — Dozens of firms raised targets and ratings (examples: JPMorgan, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, BofA, Cantor/Rosenblatt), with some very bullish calls (Rosenblatt to $1,000) that add momentum and buy‑side conviction. 247WallSt: Rosenblatt $1,000 target

Wall Street price‑target upgrades — Dozens of firms raised targets and ratings (examples: JPMorgan, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, BofA, Cantor/Rosenblatt), with some very bullish calls (Rosenblatt to $1,000) that add momentum and buy‑side conviction. Positive Sentiment: Peer/sector lift — Coverage notes the strong momentum across memory/storage names as AI spending accelerates, which helps multiple stocks including Seagate. Investopedia: Memory stocks rally

Peer/sector lift — Coverage notes the strong momentum across memory/storage names as AI spending accelerates, which helps multiple stocks including Seagate. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation questions — Several writeups ask whether current prices already price in peak AI demand and future earnings, urging investors to examine how much upside vs. risk remains. Yahoo Finance: Is it too late?

Valuation questions — Several writeups ask whether current prices already price in peak AI demand and future earnings, urging investors to examine how much upside vs. risk remains. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and capital allocation — Company announced a $0.74 quarterly dividend and emphasized FCF; dividend yield is small but supports shareholder returns. (Company release and call materials provide details.) Q3 Slide Deck

Dividend and capital allocation — Company announced a $0.74 quarterly dividend and emphasized FCF; dividend yield is small but supports shareholder returns. (Company release and call materials provide details.) Negative Sentiment: Cyclical risk: capex peak concerns — Some analysts warn hyperscaler capex could peak by FY26/FY27 and that buying into a stretched cycle risks downside if demand slows. Seeking Alpha: Capex cycle risk

Cyclical risk: capex peak concerns — Some analysts warn hyperscaler capex could peak by FY26/FY27 and that buying into a stretched cycle risks downside if demand slows. Negative Sentiment: Valuation stretch — With the stock re‑rated, multiples now reflect elevated, potentially peak earnings (analysts note high forward P/Es), increasing sensitivity to any guidance miss or macro slowdown. Yahoo: Valuation look

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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