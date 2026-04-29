Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,629 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $84,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Community Bank lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total value of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $206.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.21. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 12.45%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.02%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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