Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 192.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,067 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 44,139 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $222.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $255.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.34. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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