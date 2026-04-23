KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 426,300 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 426,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.12% of Pinterest worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 45.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $696,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,443 shares of company stock valued at $113,584 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on PINS

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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