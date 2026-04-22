KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 5,530 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,443 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $75,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Adobe by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 882,568 shares of the software company's stock worth $310,545,000 after purchasing an additional 96,741 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the software company's stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 34,537 shares of the software company's stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 391 shares of the software company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $247.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day moving average of $301.53. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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