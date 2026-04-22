KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $44,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $924,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $832,438,000 after acquiring an additional 877,384 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.87. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $263.79.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $2,260,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,401,024. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

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