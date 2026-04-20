Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $267.60 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $231.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.49. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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