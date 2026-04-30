Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,511 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 886.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,065 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized buyback expansion — Netflix approved an additional $25 billion in share repurchases, increasing capital-return optionality and reducing float, which is a clear shareholder-friendly move that supports EPS and valuation. InsiderMonkey: Buyback Authorization

Board-authorized buyback expansion — Netflix approved an additional $25 billion in share repurchases, increasing capital-return optionality and reducing float, which is a clear shareholder-friendly move that supports EPS and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mobile product push to boost engagement — Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like vertical video feed (“Clips”) and other mobile UI changes to make discovery faster and increase time spent on phones, which could lift ad revenue and retention over time. Business Insider: Mobile Strategy

Mobile product push to boost engagement — Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like vertical video feed (“Clips”) and other mobile UI changes to make discovery faster and increase time spent on phones, which could lift ad revenue and retention over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate nudges — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analyst confidence in Netflix’s ability to convert revenue growth into higher earnings. MarketBeat: Analyst Updates

Analyst estimate nudges — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analyst confidence in Netflix’s ability to convert revenue growth into higher earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term content strategy — Coverage suggests live sports expansion remains a strategic lever to grow subscribers and revenue, but it’s execution- and capex-intensive and will affect margins differently over time. The Motley Fool: Live Sports

Longer-term content strategy — Coverage suggests live sports expansion remains a strategic lever to grow subscribers and revenue, but it’s execution- and capex-intensive and will affect margins differently over time. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder activism increases scrutiny — Activist moves have put governance and valuation in focus, creating near-term uncertainty and potential for pressure on management and strategic decisions. Yahoo Finance: Shareholder Activism

Shareholder activism increases scrutiny — Activist moves have put governance and valuation in focus, creating near-term uncertainty and potential for pressure on management and strategic decisions. Negative Sentiment: Near-term margin concerns and PT cuts — Bernstein trimmed its price target citing margin pressures, signaling investor worry that content and expansion costs could weigh on profitability in the near term. Yahoo Finance: PT Cut

Near-term margin concerns and PT cuts — Bernstein trimmed its price target citing margin pressures, signaling investor worry that content and expansion costs could weigh on profitability in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investor disappointment after the update — Commentary and headlines pointing to the stock decline and investor disappointment following recent results/guidance are amplifying selling pressure despite the quarter’s top-line beat. The Motley Fool: Stock Falling

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock valued at $127,482,296. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,960,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,269,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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