Lbp Am Sa Has $3.90 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 636.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 312.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 53.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,331,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 877,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 116,114 shares of company stock worth $8,492,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ON Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark cut ON Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor

Key Stories Impacting ON Semiconductor

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About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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