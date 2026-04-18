Lbp Am Sa Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,881 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 61,725 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,054.50. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $213.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $255.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Marathon Petroleum's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Key Marathon Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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