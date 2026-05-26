Legal & General Group Plc Has $464.68 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.58% of Sherwin-Williams worth $464,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $309.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $320.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $294.32 and a 1 year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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