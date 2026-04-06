Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. $RHLD

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Resolute Holdings Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

Get RHLD alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Resolute Holdings Management news, CFO Kurt Schoen bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.51 per share, for a total transaction of $70,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $339,624. This trade represents a 26.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $230,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $780,486.66. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 51.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Holdings Management Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RHLD opened at $154.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -223.47. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $236.19. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $173.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Holdings Management has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management Profile

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Resolute Holdings Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Resolute Holdings Management wasn't on the list.

While Resolute Holdings Management currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here