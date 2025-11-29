Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523,632 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 131,158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.44% of NIKE worth $463,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $8,086,042,000 after buying an additional 672,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $835,063,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,265,390 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $800,293,000 after purchasing an additional 978,771 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.24.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NIKE's payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

