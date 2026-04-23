Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $53,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,380,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,399,046 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,749,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,446,262,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $381.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.48 and a twelve month high of $385.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $3,181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,392,163.64. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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