Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,140 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Biogen worth $36,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 408.2% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,793.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,829 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 12.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 161,195 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Evercore began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Biogen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $195.34 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

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