Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 676,504 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 676,504 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Gilead Sciences worth $375,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

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