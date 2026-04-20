Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,900 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 99,200 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Lyft worth $34,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 479.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,580,564 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $78,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,266 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,783,363 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $567,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 134.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,491,790 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,860 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Lyft by 699.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,626,500 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $30,059,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 5,284 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $73,077.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 300,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,156,883.10. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $29,071.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,049.65. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,038 shares of company stock valued at $416,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $14.95 on Monday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 15.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Lyft from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.55.

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Lyft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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