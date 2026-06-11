M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,830 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 105,566 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the technology company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in AT&T by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,666,812 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,404,000 after buying an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T launched Unlimited Day Pass , a new on-demand iPad connectivity offer that lets eligible U.S. users on any carrier get unlimited data for $3 a day. This expands AT&T’s wireless monetization opportunities and could attract incremental usage and revenue. Article Title

AT&T launched , a new on-demand iPad connectivity offer that lets eligible U.S. users on any carrier get unlimited data for $3 a day. This expands AT&T’s wireless monetization opportunities and could attract incremental usage and revenue. Positive Sentiment: AT&T is continuing to push fiber expansion and bundled offerings , including simplified home internet tiers, wireless savings, and added features such as Internet Backup and All-Fi Pro. Investors may see this as a sign of improving revenue mix and stronger cross-selling potential. Article Title

AT&T is continuing to push , including simplified home internet tiers, wireless savings, and added features such as Internet Backup and All-Fi Pro. Investors may see this as a sign of improving revenue mix and stronger cross-selling potential. Positive Sentiment: AT&T’s partnership activity in connected cars, in-vehicle entertainment, and AI-powered transportation infrastructure points to additional growth avenues beyond traditional wireless service. These collaborations may support a longer-term bull case for revenue diversification. Article Title

AT&T’s partnership activity in points to additional growth avenues beyond traditional wireless service. These collaborations may support a longer-term bull case for revenue diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent items, including AT&T’s presentation at the Mizuho Technology Conference and broader telecom-sector watchlist coverage, are mainly informational and did not introduce a major new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent items, including AT&T’s presentation at the and broader telecom-sector watchlist coverage, are mainly informational and did not introduce a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T to Perform from Outperform , citing caution around long-term broadband growth and fiber expansion risks. That analyst shift may be weighing on sentiment despite the company’s cheaper valuation. Article Title

Oppenheimer , citing caution around long-term broadband growth and fiber expansion risks. That analyst shift may be weighing on sentiment despite the company’s cheaper valuation. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting a major customer data setback for Verizon and AT&T could raise investor concerns about privacy, regulatory risk, or carrier-level data practices, even if the direct financial impact is unclear. Article Title

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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