Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 198.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $281.85 and a one year high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. China Renaissance cut their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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