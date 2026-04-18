Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,504 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,231 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,986,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,933,000 after buying an additional 3,044,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 3,213,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,732,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,767,000 after buying an additional 1,913,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,079,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,952,000 after buying an additional 224,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Pinterest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,441,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,579,000 after buying an additional 1,011,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pinterest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More.

Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More.

Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More.

Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More.

Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More.

Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major legal overhang — multiple class actions filed: Several law firms have announced securities‑fraud suits alleging misstatements about ad revenue/capabilities for the Feb 7, 2025–Feb 12, 2026 period; the lead‑plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026. The volume of filings increases litigation risk, potential costs and uncertainty that can pressure the stock. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Pinterest from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 0.1%

PINS stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,443 shares of company stock valued at $113,584. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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