MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Stake Cut by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,600 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of MasTec worth $49,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 92.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MasTec by 14.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 28.2% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 71.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,118 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $1,870,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting MasTec

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $325.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $372.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.68 and a 12-month high of $373.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Further Reading

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