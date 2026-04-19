MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys 82,702 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 698.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,551 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 82,702 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.8% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Netflix Stock Down 9.7%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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