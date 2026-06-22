Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,309 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 954 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 3,399 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $232.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $226.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $124.49 and a one year high of $242.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at $24,935,577.48. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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