Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 2,960.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVR were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Inc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 458 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 172 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. This represents a 36.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,012,736. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 target price on NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8,082.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,007.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6,988.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7,328.83. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,301.02 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $139.93 earnings per share. NVR's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVR wasn't on the list.

While NVR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here