MGM Resorts International $MGM Shares Sold by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,649 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,719 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about MGM Resorts International

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and digital/China strength — MGM reported record consolidated Q1 net revenues, led by MGM China and digital/BetMGM growth, which supports top‑line momentum even as margins tighten. MGM Q1 PR

Record revenue and digital/China strength — MGM reported record consolidated Q1 net revenues, led by MGM China and digital/BetMGM growth, which supports top‑line momentum even as margins tighten. Positive Sentiment: Asset sale improves liquidity — The company closed the sale of MGM Northfield Park operations for $546M (announced with results), a near‑term cash event that can help reduce leverage or fund growth. Northfield Park sale

Asset sale improves liquidity — The company closed the sale of MGM Northfield Park operations for $546M (announced with results), a near‑term cash event that can help reduce leverage or fund growth. Positive Sentiment: Strong MGM China results — MGM China reported double‑digit revenue and gaming gains, reinforcing the company’s Macau exposure as a growth engine. MGM China Q1

Strong MGM China results — MGM China reported double‑digit revenue and gaming gains, reinforcing the company’s Macau exposure as a growth engine. Neutral Sentiment: Las Vegas revenue recovery but margin pressure — Las Vegas Strip net revenues rose (helped by conventions), showing demand resilience, though higher costs weighed on EBITDA and margins. This creates earnings upside potential if cost trends stabilize. Las Vegas uptick

Las Vegas revenue recovery but margin pressure — Las Vegas Strip net revenues rose (helped by conventions), showing demand resilience, though higher costs weighed on EBITDA and margins. This creates earnings upside potential if cost trends stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions — Multiple firms updated ratings/targets (Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi, Truist, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp), producing a range of views and modest PT adjustments that could amplify volatility but offer no clear consensus. Analyst updates

Mixed analyst actions — Multiple firms updated ratings/targets (Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi, Truist, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp), producing a range of views and modest PT adjustments that could amplify volatility but offer no clear consensus. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and margin squeeze — MGM reported non‑GAAP EPS of $0.49 vs. consensus $0.56 (revenues beat), with higher costs and weaker margins driving the earnings shortfall — the primary near‑term catalyst for weakness. Earnings miss

EPS miss and margin squeeze — MGM reported non‑GAAP EPS of $0.49 vs. consensus $0.56 (revenues beat), with higher costs and weaker margins driving the earnings shortfall — the primary near‑term catalyst for weakness. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies downgrade — Jefferies cut MGM to Hold from Buy, trimming its PT and calling out capital‑structure concerns and a limited near‑term growth outlook, putting additional downside pressure on sentiment. Jefferies downgrade

Jefferies downgrade — Jefferies cut MGM to Hold from Buy, trimming its PT and calling out capital‑structure concerns and a limited near‑term growth outlook, putting additional downside pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds at some properties — Dining and F&B changes (closures/bankruptcy of a food operator at Circus Circus and some buffet closures) highlight property‑level disruption that may pressure local revenues and guest experience. Dining shifts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $16,708,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 66,822,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,113,855.50. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 37,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $1,285,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,347,978 shares in the company, valued at $183,275,206.06. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.35. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 1.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

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