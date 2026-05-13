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Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its Micron Technology stake by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 8,566 shares valued at about $2.45 million. Other institutional investors also added to positions, and hedge funds now own the vast majority of the stock.
  • Micron’s shares were highlighted as strongly supported by analysts, with multiple firms raising price targets and the company carrying an overall “Buy” rating and average target price of $495.63. The article also notes bullish industry news tied to AI and data-center memory demand.
  • The company recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share from $0.12, though the yield remains low at 0.1%. At the same time, insider selling continued, including CEO Sanjay Mehrotra’s sale of 40,000 shares.
  • Interested in Micron Technology? Here are five stocks we like better.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $766.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $456.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $818.67. The company has a market cap of $864.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. William Blair began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Micron announced it is shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, the highest-capacity commercially available SSD, underscoring demand for its storage products. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Micron began sampling a 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and data-center workloads, supporting the bullish case for memory demand. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Samsung labor disruption concerns could tighten global DRAM and NAND supply, improving Micron’s pricing power and margin outlook. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated bullish views on MU, with recent Buy/Outperform calls and targets near $1,000 or higher reflecting confidence in AI-driven earnings growth. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Micron’s sharp rally has made the stock look stretched in the short term, so traders may see near-term volatility or consolidation. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Broader chip-sector weakness and profit-taking hit memory names on Tuesday, which can pressure MU despite the longer-term bullish trend. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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