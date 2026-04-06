Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 24,970 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $366.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $413.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $471.34.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 93,623 shares worth $35,728,508. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $463.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here