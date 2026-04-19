Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,059 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 736.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $81.38 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company's 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

Further Reading

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