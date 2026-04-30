Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,676 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 736.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get TIGO alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TIGO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $43.00 to $51.20 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.62%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Millicom International Cellular's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Millicom International Cellular, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Millicom International Cellular wasn't on the list.

While Millicom International Cellular currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here